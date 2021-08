Mii de oameni au fost evacuați din Afganistan după ce talibanii au preluat controlul țării. Cum se desfășoară operațiunile

epa09418682 A handout photo made available by the District Information Office Jamnagar, Gujarat, on 18 August 2021 shows people airlifted from Kabul, Afghanistan, after Taliban took over the government, arriving at Jamnagar airbase, Gujarat, India, 17 August 2021. Indian Air force aircraft C-17 Globemaster landed with over 120 Indian diplomats and officials from Kabul. EPA-EFE/DISTRICT INFORMATION OFFICE JAMNAGAR HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES