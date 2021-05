Mii de persoane au protestat în Praga pentru a cere o justiție independentă

epa09215661 People attend a protest against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Justice Minister Marie Benesova at Wenceslas Square in Prague, Czech Republic, 20 May 2021. Protesters demanded the resignation of Babis due to alleged conflicts of interest involving his former company 'Agrofert' conglomerate he founded and also the organizers demanded the resignation of justice minister, Marie Benesova, after the resignation of Supreme State Attorney Pavel Zeman. Zeman identified the pressure of Benesova as the main reason. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK