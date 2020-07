Motivul pentru care zeci de generali nord-coreeni pozează cu pistoalele scoase în jurul lui Kim Jong-un. Anunțul liderului suprem

HANDOUT - 27 July 2020, North Korea, Pyongyang: A picture provided by the North Korean state news agency (KCNA) on 27 July 2020, shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un posing for a group photo with the leading commanders of the North Korean army as they hold "Paektusan" commemorative pistols during a ceremony at the headquarters of the Party's Central Committee to mark the 67th anniversary of the armistice signing which ended the Korean War that happened between 1950 and 1953. Photo: -/KCNA/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full