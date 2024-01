(FILES) Igor Girkin (Strelkov), the former top military commander of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" and nationalist blogger, who was detained in July and remanded in custody awaiting trial on charges of extremism, sits inside a glass defendants' cage during a hearing to consider an appeal on his extended pre-trial detention at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on October 17, 2023. Russian prosecutors asked a judge to jail former commander of east Ukrainian separatists and hardline nationalist critic Igor Girkin for nearly five years on "extremist charges", his allies said on January 18, 2024. Profimedia Images