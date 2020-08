epa08596490 Clashes of supporters of the Belarusian opposition during a protest action with security forces in the streets of Minsk, Belarus, 09 August 2020 (issued 11 August 2020). Shortly after the closing of the polling stations on the day of the presidential elections in Belarus, it turned out that, according to official information, the current president, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, won. This resulted in numerous riots and protests in the streets of the Belarusian capital. EPA-EFE/Anna Ivanova POLAND OUT