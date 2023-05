epa05775666 (FILE) A file picture dated 20 November 2016 shows former French President Nicolas Sarkozy delivering a speech after being defeated on the first round of the French right wing party 'Les Republicains' (LR) primaries in Paris, France. According to media reports on 07 February 2017, Nicolas Sarkozy will face legal action over the 2012 presidential re-election campaign funding irregularities. EPA/IAN LANGSDON / POOL