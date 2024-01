Exercise and media day at Kendrew Barracks near Cottesmore, Rutland, Soldiers from 2nd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment practise their Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) alert procedures. The Regiment is a part of the VJTF, which is described as the "tip of NATO’s spear" and is the alliance’s highest-readiness element. It can deploy anywhere in the world within two days to keep all NATO member states safe. NATO created the task force in 2014 after Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea. It was first mobilised in 2022 for the collective defence of the Alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 7th Light Mechanised Brigade Combat Team HQ (7LMBCT), otherwise known as the ‘Desert Rats’, took command of the ‘spearhead force’ on the 1st January. The multi-national land force comprises of approximately 6000 troops and is supported by air, maritime and special forces. 26-01-2024 Material must be credited "The Times/News Licensing". Profimedia Images