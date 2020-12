Muss sein Amt niederlegen - Der rumänische Aussenminister Teodor Baconschi während einer Pressekonferenz in Brüssel / 230112 [BRUSSELS, Jan. 23, 2012 Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Baconschi speaks at a press conference during the EU Foreign Ministers meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels, capital of Belgium, on Jan. 23, 2012. Romania's Prime Minister Emil Boc announced Monday he has decided to remove Foreign Minister Teodor Baconschi from his post over remarks against protesters.]