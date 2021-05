A street cat wanders at a closed market after the government ordered the closure of markets during the weekend, after new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country, in Karachi, Pakistan, 02 May 2021. Pakistani authorities imposed smart lockdowns in an effort to curb the outbreak of a third wave of infections with Covid-19. EPA-EFE/,Image: 609031600, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia