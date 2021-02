epa08996721 An employee holds a test for a sequencing of the coronavirus genome in a laboratory at Bioscientia Healthcare GmbH in Ingelheim, Germany, 08 February 2021. The largest medical laboratory in Rhineland-Palatinate, Bioscientia Healthcare GmbH in Ingelheim, is one of the performance centres for corona diagnostics in Germany. The British coronavirus mutant B.1.1.7 is increasingly spreading in Germany. The laboratory in Ingelheim can test the samples for all coronavirus mutations. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK