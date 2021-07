Police forces at Paris courthouse on May 20, 2021 for the start of the trial in the so-called Bygmalion case for illegal financing of the 2012 presidential election. The trial of Sarkozy in the so-called Bygmalion case for fraudulently overspending in his failed 2012 re-election bid starts on May 20, 2021. On March 1, the 66-year-old became France's first post-war president to be sentenced to prison when he was given a three-year term, two years of which were suspended, for corruption and influence peddling. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM