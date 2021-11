epa08532055 A close-up shows an application 'TikTok' on a smart phone in Berlin, Germany, 07 July 2020. US State Secretary Pompeo on 06 July 2020 siad the US was 'looking at' a ban of Chinese social media apps including the popular video-sharing app TikTok. TikTok and many other social media messenger apps have announced over the course of the week that they would be making changes in their Hong Kong operations in consequence to the disputed security law which was imposed by China and coming into force. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON