People get PCR or antigen test on August 30, 2021 in Utrecht, Netherlands. he number of new COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands appears to be rising again, with figures from the National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) revealing that last week’s infection rate was higher than that of the week before. The government’s corona dashboard shows that the R-number has risen slightly to 1,02. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM