Omul la care merită să ne gândim când ne facem vaccinul

epa09184020 Bucharest inhabitants queue to get vaccinated at a Covid-19 Marathon Vaccination center organized at Palace Hall concert venue in Bucharest, Romania, 07 May 2021. The vaccination marathon, an event where people can get vaccinated against Covid-19 without an appointment, is held in Bucharest this weekend at Sala Palatului and at National Library Center, where the vaccine administered is being the one produced by the Pfizer company. Around 1,200 volunteers are involved at the event, together with 260 doctors, 300 nurses, 135 residents, and 500 students. Hundreds of people queued to be immunized. The Romanian government aims at 5 million people vaccinated by June 2021, from a total of 19 million population. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT