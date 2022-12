epa09110706 Street vendors work in a street in Caracas, Venezuela, 29 March 2021 (issued 01 April). From the political, economic and social spheres, Venezuela is a nation divided into two very different parts. The South American country has been politically polarized for almost 20 years and socioeconomic inequality is increasingly accentuated. It is no longer just about opponents and Chavistas, but the most palpable reality is that of social classes. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ