May 3, 2023, Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, Brasil: (INT) Operation Venire of the Federal Police in Rio de Janeiro. May 03, 2023. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: The Municipal Health Secretary of Duque de Caxias (RJ), Joao Carlos de Souza Brecha, is taken to a police station in Rio de Janeiro, on the morning of this Wednesday, 03. Brecha is among those arrested under Operation Venire, by the Federal Police. He is suspected of entering false data in the vaccination card of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Brecha would have accessed the ConectSus system and entered vaccination data in the State of Rio de Janeiro in October 2022, between the first and second rounds of the election.