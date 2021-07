epa09323964 A woman wears a protective face mask on the street in Moscow, Russia, 05 July 2021. In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 infections, Moscow's authorities imposed a ban to serve people without QR-codes confirming vaccination against Covid-19 at public caterings, including people recovering from coronavirus Covid-19 disease within six months before the visit, or negative PCR test taken no earlier than 72 hours before the visit. After the introduction of the ban on visiting cafes and restaurants without a QR code in Moscow, revenue from Moscow establishments decreased by 50-90 per cent. Over the past 24 hours, 24,353 cases of COVID-19 coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia include 6,557 cases in Moscow. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV