epa07982635 Bolivian police officers stand guard on a street in La Paz, Bolivia, 08 November 2019. According to media reports, there were recent incidents in which police officers have mutinied amid ongoing anti-government protest sparked by the contested 20 October general election. A group of police officers in the city of Cochabamba stormed their police station and insisted that their commander resign, due to his alleged support for President Evo Morales. The head of the national police, General Yui Calderon, denied reports of mutinies by police officers and called the situation in Cochabamba an isolated incident. EPA-EFE/MARTIN ALIPAZ