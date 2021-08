epa09240881 A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination point for Wroclaw students at High School No. 5 in Wroclaw, Poland, 01 June 2021. At the center, which opened by the University Clinical Hospital on the occasion of Children's Day, high school students can receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The organizers plan to vaccinate over 700 students on the day. EPA-EFE/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI POLAND OUT