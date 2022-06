epa09426244 A firefighter battles a fire burning a house in the Kaza area of ??Vilia, Attica, Greece, 23 August 2021. A new fire broke out at noon in Vilia, Attica, this time in Kaza close to a residential area, according to with the Fire Department. At this time, a precautionary evacuation is taking place, through 112, of the settlements of Vilia and Profitis Ilias. There are now 73 firefighters operating at the site with 25 vehicles, 2 groups of pedestrians, while 6 helicopters and 5 aircrafts are assisting from the air. It is noted that strong winds of up to 8 Beaufort are blowing in the area. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS