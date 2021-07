epa09285546 Police inpects the traffic in and out of Lisbon metropiltan area at Carregado, Portugal, 19 June 2021. The Council of Ministers decided to ban movement to and from the Metropolitan Area of Lisbon (AML) at weekends where about two thirds of new positive cases are currently registered in order to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. EPA-EFE/TIAGO PETINGA