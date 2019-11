epa07969386 The Prime Minister of Moldova Maia Sandu speaks to media in front of a polling station after casting her ballot, during the second round of voting in local elections in Chisinau, Moldova, 03 November 2019. Voters elected 518 mayors in the first round of elections, in which the Moldovan pro-Russian Socialist Party (PSRM), won the biggest number of votes in the country. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU