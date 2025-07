Loviturile au vizat Biserica Sfânta Familie, omorând două persoane și rănind altele, inclusiv pe parohul bisericii.

Cardinal Pizzaballa: “What we know for sure is that a tank, the IDF says by mistake, but we are not sure about this, they hit the Church directly, the Church of the Holy Family, the Latin Church”

Images of the only Catholic Church in Gaza before and after todays attack. pic.twitter.com/JZb18QDZWA

— Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) July 17, 2025