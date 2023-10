Detroit police officers work near the scene where Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue president, Samantha Woll, was found dead in Detroit, October 21, 2023. The politically active leader of a Detroit synagogue was found dead with stab wounds outside her home on October 21, and police said the motive of the slaying was not known. The killing came at a moment of escalating tensions in Jewish and Muslim communities across the United States over the Israel-Hamas conflict that has taken thousands of lives this month. The victim of Saturday's murder, Samantha Woll, 40, presided over the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit.,Image: 815651108, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no