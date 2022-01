epa09601496 The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, participates in a joint appearance before the media with his counterpart from Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez (out of frame), at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, 24 November 2021. Abdo Benitez was received by Bolsonaro, with whom he agreed that both governments have 'advanced' in the negotiations on the energy of the Itaipu dam. Both leaders held a meeting of almost an hour and a half, in which other matters of the bilateral relationship were also discussed, although the focus, according to the Paraguayan president himself, was on Itaipu. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves