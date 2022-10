epa10215796 (FILE) Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba being sworn in as head of state during a ceremony held in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, 16 February 2022 (reissued 30 September 2022). Gunshots have been heard near the presidential palace in Ouagadougou 30 September 2022 with what some residents claim to be an alleged coup attempt. Access has been blocked by military to some government buildings including the national assembly and the national broadcaster. In January 2022 the current head of state, Lt-Col Paul-Henri Damiba, ousted President Roch Kaboré through a coup. Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba has called for calm. EPA-EFE/STR