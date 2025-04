April 26, 2025, Cambridge, England, UK: Protesters wrapped in trans flags listen to speeches are made outside the Guildhall as others climb on the building’s window sills during the protest. Hundreds of Trans rights supporters protested on the streets of Cambridge following a Supreme Court ruling recently that defined a ‘woman’ as someone who had biologically been born a female, leaving trans women as not women in law. (Credit Image: © Martin Pope/ZUMA Press Wire)