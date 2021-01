epa08932277 Medical workers give to a resident a COVID-19 nucleic acid test in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, 12 January 2021. According to China's national health authority on 11 January, Mainland China had its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in more than five months. Hebei's capital and the epicenter of the new outbreak Shijiazhuang city initiated the second round of mass testing amid the latest outbreak. Over 300 new cases of the coronavirus disease were confirmed in Hebei province and two Chinese cities near Beijing, Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, are in lockdown. EPA-EFE/Costfoto CHINA OUT