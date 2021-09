epa09477724 (FILE) - Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L) and her betrothed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (R) arrive for the wedding ceremony of the Prince Napoleon Countess Arco-Zinneberg in Paris, France, 19 October 2019 (reissued 20 September 2021). Princess Beatrice gave birth to her first child on 18 September 2021, the Buckingham Palace announced on 20 September 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON