„Highgrove Bouquet”, primul parfum al Prințului Charles, a fost pus în vânzare vara aceasta pentru suma de 152 de lire sterline (179,90 euro).

On both sides of the front drive sits a row of weeping silver lime trees, planted about 10 metres apart, and are known to have clusters of highly scented yellowish flowers. It was here that the scent was first captured for the elegant Highgrove Bouquet: https://t.co/pexYrjeWu3 pic.twitter.com/ABDl5NSIaG