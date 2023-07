A chair is seen down the hallway of a building which Ukrainian civilians said had been used as a torture center by Russian forces in Kherson, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Civilians said they were detained and tortured at the site when the area was occupied, and many described being tortured while being strapped to office chairs.,Image: 788792213, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no