Zeci de mii de oameni au protestat la Chișinău, chemați de Maia Sandu pentru a cere alegeri anticipate

epa08866382 People protest in front of a government building at the Great National Assembly Square in Chisinau, Moldova, 06 December 2020. The demonstrators protested against the initiative of a law on the transfer of control of the SIS (Information and Security Service) back to the parliament, for fear of concealing of existing corruption schemes, and to ask for the resignation of the government and a call for early parliamentary elections. EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU