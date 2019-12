Ferrari Press Agency Avozilla 1 13/07/2018 See Ferrari text Picture credit: Groves Grown Tropical Fruit A giant avocado five times the size of a normal fruit has gone on sale.Named Avozilla after giant movie monster Godzilla, they are being grown in Queensland, Australia .They have an average weight of 1.2kg, with some as heavy as 1.8kg, offering up to 20 servings.The Groves Grown Tropical Fruit farm in Queensland harvested the country’s first crop of the enormous fruit last month. Grower David Groves said the variety is unforgettable due to its size while retaining the signature buttery avocado taste of the smaller types.He said that often big fruit and big vegetables don't taste as good as the smaller ones but in this case, they really do.Mr Groves has 400 Avozilla trees on the family farm, but said fewer per hectare can be produced in comparison to regular varieties.Avozillas also swing in the wind and fall from trees while still soft due to their heaviness.They need to be hand-packed in deeper boxes.The farm uses mango boxes making the process more difficult and time-consuming.The Avozilla is not genetically modified, but is a cross between two sub-species of avocados, with the mother tree found growing in South Africa. The South African company who first developed them still owns the rights.Growers must get permission and pay royalties before planting. It takes four years between sewing and harvesting to get the giant fruit.Avozillas are being sold for the equivalent of $15 USD / £11 GBP / €13 Euros. OPS: Grower David Groves and one of the farm's Avozillas Pictyure supplied by Ferrari