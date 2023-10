Filip Knezevic, a 23-year old student, and Jovan Crncanin, a 33-year-old marketing manager, take part in the annual "lie in" competition on September 20, 2023, in Brezna. The tiny Balkan nation on the Adriatic has long been known for its leisurely pace of life, stirring accusations from neighbouring countries of idleness. To celebrate its relaxed ways and poke fun at stereotypes of laziness, a traditional bed and breakfast in northern Montenegro's Brezna has been hosting an annual "lie in" competition for the past 12 years -- where participants sprawl on mattresses and do next to nothing.,Image: 807214416, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: TO GO WITH AFP STORY, Model Release: no