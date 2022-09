May 05, 1954 - London, England, United Kingdom - H.M. QUEEN ELIZABETH, second from left, waves to the vast crowd outside Buckingham Palace, when she appeared on the balcony this afternoon with the PRINCE PHILIP the Duke of Edinburgh, second from right rear, their son, PRINCE CHARLES, third from right, and daughter PRINCESS ANNE, third from left, the QUEEN MOTHER, right, and PRINCESS MARGARET, left. (Credit Image: © Keystone Press Agency/ZUMA Press Wire)