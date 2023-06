(FILES) The identification and business card of former FBI agent Robert Hanssen are seen inside a display case at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, on May 12, 2009. Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who was sentenced to life in prison for being a Soviet and Russian spy, was found dead in his prison cell on June 5, 2023, according to US media sources.,Image: 781610826, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no