epa10556760 A still image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs shows Darya Trepova, who has been detained on suspicion of involvement in an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg, in St.Petersburg, Russia, 03 March 2023. According to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Darya Trepova was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg. Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, aka Maxim Fomin, died and at least 15 people were injured in a bomb blast on 02 April. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN INTERNAL AFFAIRS MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES