epa07016382 Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and General of Army Valery Gerasimov (R) attend Russia's biggest ever military maneuvers, Vostok 2018 (East 2018) on the military range Tsogol, Zabaykalsky Kray, Russia, 13 September 2018. The exercises are the biggest since 1981 and will including 297,000 military servicemen, more than 1,000 different military aircrafts, up to 36,000 vehicles, plus 80 warships. Forces from China and Mongolia will take part in the exercises, which will run from 11 to 17 September. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT