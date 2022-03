epaselect epa07814599 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky applauds after the Ukrainian Parliament voted to strip themselves of immunity from prosecution, during a parliament session in Kiev, Ukraine, 03 September 2019. Some 373 MPs voted to strip themselves of immunity from prosecution on the day, fulfilling an anti-corruption election promise by reformist President Zelenskiy. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO