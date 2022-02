epa09761238 A handout still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows Russian tanks returning from the ground shooting range across the Crimea bridge near Kerch, Crimea, 16 February 2022. Units of the Western and Southern military districts on February 15 began returning from exercises to their bases by rail and road, the Russian Defense Ministry said official. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES