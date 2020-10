Sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei, după ce o organizație de monitorizare a armelor chimice a confirmat că Navalnîi a fost otrăvit cu Noviciok

epa08258771 Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny (C) walks alongside his spouse Yulia Navalnaya (R) and lawyer, Lyubov Sobol (L), as they take part in a memorial march for Boris Nemtsov marking the fifth anniversary of his assassination in Moscow, Russia, 29 February 2020. Nemtsov was a liberal politician and prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who was assassinated on 27 February 2015 in Moscow. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV