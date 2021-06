epa08947400 A teacher stands in an empty classroom and uses an iPad to teach children at home, at the closed elementary school ?Am Weyer? in Dinslaken, Germany, 18 January 2021. To slow the spread of the coronavirus, schools in Germany remain closed. All students must study from home during the nationwide lockdown. The heads of the German states will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on 19 January 2021, to discuss how to proceed in the corona crisis. The current lockdown is to be extended beyond 31 January 2021. A complete shutdown in Germany and an actual curfew are also being discussed. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH