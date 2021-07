Șeful Senatului din Haiti, ales președinte interimar după asasinarea lui Jovenel Moïse

epa09330642 Police agents work near the house of the assassinated Haitian president, Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 07 July 2021. Four alleged assassins of the Haitian President Jovenel Moise were killed by the police and two others were arrested this Wednesday, announced the Director General of the Police, Leon Charles. President Moise was shot to death in the early morning hours during a raid by armed men on his residence, an attack in which his wife, Martine, was also wounded. EPA-EFE/Jean Marc Herve Abelard