Un pilot american și-a făcut selfie cu balonul-spion al Chinei. Imaginea, publicată acum de Pentagon

A U-2 pilot photographs a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon hovering over the Central Continental United States on February 3, 2023. At the direction of the President of the United States and with the full support of the Government of Canada, a F-22 Raptor, on the authority of Northern Command, engaged and brought down the Chinese spy balloon within sovereign U.S. airspace and over U.S. territorial waters on February 4, 2023. Recovery efforts began shortly after the balloon was downed. Photo courtesy of the Department of Defense/UPI