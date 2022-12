Ukrainian soldiers are seen on the road in the Luhansk region during heavy fighting for Lysychansk, June 23, 2022. With tension escalating in Donbass in February, the Russian Armed Forces launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to appeals for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.//KUDINOVVADIM_Sipa.2317/2209201130/Credit:Vadim Kudinov/SIPA/2209201144,Image: 724468502, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no