January 19, 2024, Soria (Castilla Y LeóN, Spain: Several cars drive while it snows, January 19, 2024, in Soria, Castilla y León (Spain). The passage of the squall Juan has brought with it important snowfalls that hinder the circulation in several roads of the main network of the provinces of Soria, Segovia, Zaragoza and Guadalajara, while in three secondary roads of Extremadura the traffic has been cut due to the heavy rains that are registered in the community...19 JANUARY 2024..C. Serrano / Europa Press. Profimedia Images