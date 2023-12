Spionii ucraineni promit să înjunghie inamicul "cu un ac în inimă". Șeful SBU îi avertizează pe ruși să se aștepte la "surprize" în 2024

ZAPORIZHIA, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 05: Ukrainian soldiers in their fighting position at the trench use drones for surveillance and offense on the frontline in Zaphorizhia, Ukraine on December 05, 2023. Due to the Russia-Ukraine War, hot clashes continue between the two armies in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine. Ukrainian army hides mortar systems carefully on the frontline, where it is only possible to enter during nighttime or early morning due to potential drone attacks. Ozge Elif Kizil / Anadolu Profimedia Images