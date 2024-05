Movement of Starlink satellites (R) are seen as photographers take pictures of the Aurora Australis, also known as the Southern Lights, glow on the horizon over waters of Lake Ellesmere on the outskirts of Christchurch on May 11, 2024. The most powerful solar storm in more than two decades struck Earth, triggering spectacular celestial light shows from Tasmania to Britain -- and threatening possible disruptions to satellites and power grids as it persists into the weekend.,Image: 871942105, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no