A vandalized statue of Belgian King Leopold II is defaced following an anti-racism protest, in solidarity with U.S. anti-racist protests over George Floyd's death, in Brussels, Belgium on June 10, 2020. Léopold Louis-Philippe Marie Victor de Saxe-Cobourg-Gotha exercised de facto sovereignty on Congo Free State from 1885 to 1908. A petition was launched on June 1 to remove all statues in honour of this colonial-era King from the City of Brussels, after worldwide anti-racist protests following the death of George Floyd, a black US citizen who died after a white policeman kneeled on his neck for over eight minutes. - Photo by Monasse/ANDBZ/ABACAPRESS.COM