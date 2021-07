epa08542531 An aerial picture taken with a drone shows people enjoying a sunny day at the beaches of Salda Lake, also known as 'Turkey's Maldives' in the southern province of Burdur's Yesilova district, Turkey, 12 July 2020. Salda Lake is a crater lake and with a depth of about 185 meters, the lake is the deepest lake in Turkey and the second deepest lake in the world. Lake Salda is a protected area but the government plans a controversial project to build a recreational facility. The plan name will be 'Lake Salda Nation's Garden' as it was announced by Turkish President Erdogan in 2019. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU